ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Short Interest Down 56.6% in January

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,343 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 46,916 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,435 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $108.04.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

