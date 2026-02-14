ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,316 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 2,230 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UXI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Industrials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of ProShares Ultra Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

