ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,786 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 2,512 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Performance
UBR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile
