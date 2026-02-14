TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) fell 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group, headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. Established in 1981, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics. Its core operations encompass the research, development, design and production of television sets, mobile devices and smart home appliances.

The company’s product portfolio features a broad range of flat-panel televisions, including LED, QLED and Mini-LED models under the TCL brand.

