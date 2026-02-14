Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Decreases By 51.9%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,790 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 32,824 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,592. ProShares Ultra Yen has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Get ProShares Ultra Yen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.