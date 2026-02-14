Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,415.30 and traded as high as GBX 5,585. Diploma shares last traded at GBX 5,460, with a volume of 376,730 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,634.29.

Diploma Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,434.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,416.52.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts predict that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,615 per share, for a total transaction of £28,075. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,645 per share, with a total value of £19,870.40. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,012 shares of company stock worth $9,993,580. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

