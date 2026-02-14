Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,604 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 65,485 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GIFT
Giftify Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Giftify
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Giftify by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Giftify in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Giftify by 62.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter.
Giftify Company Profile
Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.
Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Giftify
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Did you hear what Nvidia’s CEO said?
Receive News & Ratings for Giftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giftify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.