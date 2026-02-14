Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Decreases By 30.4%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,638 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 26,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HBANL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBANL) is a regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s offerings include personal and small-business checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury management, mortgage banking, equipment finance, and wealth management services. Huntington places a strong emphasis on digital and mobile banking capabilities, aiming to deliver an integrated customer experience across online, mobile and branch channels.

