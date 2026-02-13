Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 301.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

More Amkor Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Amkor Technology Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $57.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,346.36. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,186.78. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,085,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.