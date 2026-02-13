Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 75.2% in January

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,017 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 12,163 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.1%

DDT opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillards Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Dillard’s, Inc in 2003 to raise capital through the issuance of 7.50% fixed‐rate capital securities. The trust’s sole purpose is to acquire junior subordinated debentures issued by Dillard’s, Inc, using the net proceeds from its securities offering. Holders of DDT securities own undivided beneficial interests in the trust’s assets and receive quarterly distributions, subject to the trust’s payment conditions.

The trust’s underlying sponsor, Dillard’s, Inc, is a U.S.

