Robert Blumofe Sells 3,500 Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,992. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 22nd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,500.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,171. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

More Akamai Technologies News

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. DA Davidson Raises PT

DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Zacks: Strength Seen

Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. AAII: Why AKAM Is Up

Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Investing.com: 52-Week High

Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Earnings Preview

Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.)

Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.) Negative Sentiment: CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares at about $108, reducing his stake ~19%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors even when routine. SEC Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.