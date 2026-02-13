Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,688 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 42,318 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,965,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,051.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 237,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 229,551 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 240,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,075 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,103,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.14. 971,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.