iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Update

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,091 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.12.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

