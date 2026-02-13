iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Short Interest Update

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,091 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 1,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,374 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.12.
iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile
