Insider Selling: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) CEO Rex Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BWXT traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.31. 790,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $220.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

