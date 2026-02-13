May Barnhard Investments LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

May Barnhard Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,321,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 326,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $228.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

