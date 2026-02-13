Dejitaru Tsuka 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.03 Thousand (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $55.03 thousand worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @tsukaphilosophy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is tsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00115907 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $56,826.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsuka.io/.”

