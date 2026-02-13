First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 72.8% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,661 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 17,137 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,530,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

