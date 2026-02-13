Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 36,063 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,198,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EMEQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 149,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,881. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $1.1089 dividend. This represents a yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

