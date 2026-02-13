Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 36,063 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,198,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000.
Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of EMEQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 149,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,881. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.
Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Dividend
About Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.