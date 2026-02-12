SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 619,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 1,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $39,000.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

