Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $18.56

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.6111.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 742,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.