Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $18.56

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.6111.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.
CWK traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 742,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.
The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.
