Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primerica Stock Down 7.5%

NYSE PRI traded down $19.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.39. The company had a trading volume of 186,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,024. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.00.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Primerica

Here are the key news stories impacting Primerica this week:

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,945.30. The trade was a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 5,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 21.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 133,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price target on Primerica in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

