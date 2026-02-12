Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group cut their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 565.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 6,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

