Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADUR. Zacks Research raised Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Aduro Clean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $338.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.46. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUR. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,916,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

