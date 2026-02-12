Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM):

2/11/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Allegro MicroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Allegro MicroSystems had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Allegro MicroSystems had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Allegro MicroSystems was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/15/2025 – Allegro MicroSystems had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

