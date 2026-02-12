Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.8550, with a volume of 79832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.8%

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 86.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.