NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.680-3.830 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 793,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 263.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,221.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

