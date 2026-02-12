PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.87 and last traded at $156.73, with a volume of 20328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $582,339.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,558.44. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 1,995 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $273,055.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,008.73. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,955,000 after acquiring an additional 175,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

