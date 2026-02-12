ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.86%.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.