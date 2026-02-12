Benjamin Ackerman Acquires 123,530 Shares of Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Ackerman bought 123,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.10.

Benjamin Ackerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Benjamin Ackerman purchased 250,000 shares of Kalamazoo Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.

Kalamazoo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

About Kalamazoo Resources

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

