Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.7350, with a volume of 117549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,804,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 2,514,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 2,196,916 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $8,108,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.