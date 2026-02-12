Brunner (LON:BUT) Issues Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

Brunner Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Brunner stock traded up GBX 15.09 on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,485.09. 47,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,806. The stock has a market cap of £642.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,446.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,426.35. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 1,089.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,514.

Featured Stories

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

