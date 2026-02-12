Short Interest in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Decreases By 50.6%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,848 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 26,005 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.91. 10,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,940. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.