Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 374,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.90 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 58.12% and a net margin of 9.35%.Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,269,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,356,000 after buying an additional 666,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,764,000 after purchasing an additional 349,822 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,179,000 after purchasing an additional 581,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,248.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,799,000 after buying an additional 82,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: consolidated revenue of $511.8M (+3.2% YoY) and EPS of $0.75 vs. $0.41 est., driven by strong casino revenue — evidence of continued core-market strength. PR Newswire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: consolidated revenue of $511.8M (+3.2% YoY) and EPS of $0.75 vs. $0.41 est., driven by strong casino revenue — evidence of continued core-market strength. Positive Sentiment: Special and regular dividends announced: a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and a special dividend of $1.00 per share (record/ex-dividend dates disclosed), which is shareholder-friendly and can support near-term sentiment. (Company release/earnings filings)

Special and regular dividends announced: a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and a special dividend of $1.00 per share (record/ex-dividend dates disclosed), which is shareholder-friendly and can support near-term sentiment. (Company release/earnings filings) Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action from Truist: Truist reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $80, signaling upside (~29% from current levels) based on the results and outlook. The Fly: Truist raises PT to $80

Bullish analyst action from Truist: Truist reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $80, signaling upside (~29% from current levels) based on the results and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Asset-level upside: investor commentary highlights growth at the Durango property, suggesting localized expansion/optimization opportunities that could lift cash flow over time. InsiderMonkey: Durango property note

Asset-level upside: investor commentary highlights growth at the Durango property, suggesting localized expansion/optimization opportunities that could lift cash flow over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reaction overall: Wells Fargo nudged its target to $59 but kept an Equal Weight rating (target below current price), reflecting differing views across sell-side firms. Benzinga: Wells Fargo note

Mixed analyst reaction overall: Wells Fargo nudged its target to $59 but kept an Equal Weight rating (target below current price), reflecting differing views across sell-side firms. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts and coverage: multiple earnings call transcripts and write-ups are available for detail (useful for digging into margins, regional trends and management commentary). MSN: Earnings call transcript

Transcripts and coverage: multiple earnings call transcripts and write-ups are available for detail (useful for digging into margins, regional trends and management commentary). Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly below last year: while EPS beat estimates, it was marginally lower than Q4 2024 ($0.75 vs. $0.76), signaling limited margin expansion and some near-term profit-pressure risk. Yahoo Finance: Earnings coverage

EPS slightly below last year: while EPS beat estimates, it was marginally lower than Q4 2024 ($0.75 vs. $0.76), signaling limited margin expansion and some near-term profit-pressure risk. Negative Sentiment: Leverage and valuation considerations: reported metrics show a high debt-to-equity ratio and a P/E (~19.8) with a PEG near 2.8 — factors that could make investors cautious if growth slows. (Company filings/market data)

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

