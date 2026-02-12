SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 506,332 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 994,486 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,881. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1028 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 197.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

