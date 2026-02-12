SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 506,332 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 994,486 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA EBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,881. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1028 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile
SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.
