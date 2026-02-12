Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 207,803 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 414,261 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 714,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,662. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 442,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 589.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 206,669 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 65.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 119,795 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.

The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.

