Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 207,803 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 414,261 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 714,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE ACP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,662. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.4%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.
The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.
