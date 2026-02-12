MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $244.06 and last traded at $244.4120, with a volume of 231688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. This represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 555,703 shares of company stock worth $112,309,657 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

