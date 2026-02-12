NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $414.26 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 539,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

