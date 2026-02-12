IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,993 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 61,260 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IM Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 100,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.52). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 134.35%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company based in Israel, specializing in the research, cultivation and production of cannabis-based formulations. The company holds three key licenses granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health, covering cultivation, possession and distribution of medical-grade cannabis. Its production facilities in Moshav Yizrael feature controlled-environment agriculture chambers designed to deliver consistent, high-purity cannabinoid profiles.

The company’s product portfolio includes standardized cannabis oils, distillates, vaporizer cartridges and topical preparations, all formulated under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

