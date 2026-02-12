Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Howmet Aerospace’s conference call:

Howmet reported a strong Q4 and full‑year 2025 with Q4 revenue $2.17B (+15%) , full‑year revenue +11%, Q4 EBITDA $653M (+29%) and record full‑year EBITDA of $2.42B , while free cash flow was a record $1.43B with 93% conversion of net income.

, full‑year revenue +11%, Q4 EBITDA $653M (+29%) and record full‑year EBITDA of , while free cash flow was a record with 93% conversion of net income. Demand tailwinds across core markets — commercial aerospace, defense, and gas turbines — drove spares growth (spares up ~33% to $1.7B , now 21% of revenue) and strong gas turbine growth (Q4 +32%, FY +25%), supporting durable revenue upside.

, now 21% of revenue) and strong gas turbine growth (Q4 +32%, FY +25%), supporting durable revenue upside. Company is investing heavily for growth — record 2025 CapEx of $453M (2026 midpoint ~ $470M), ~1,500 net new hires, multiple new/expanded plants and automation — which should boost long‑term capacity but may create short‑term startup friction and margin pressure.

(2026 midpoint ~ $470M), ~1,500 net new hires, multiple new/expanded plants and automation — which should boost long‑term capacity but may create short‑term startup friction and margin pressure. Capital allocation remains shareholder‑friendly and conservative: ~$1.2B deployed in 2025 (including ~$700M buybacks), debt reduced ~$265M to net leverage ~1x, cash balance $743M and ~ $1.35B share‑repurchase authorization remaining, preserving flexibility.

Strategic M&A underway — acquired Bruner (bolts/long‑length capability) and agreed to buy CAM for <$strong> $1.8B to broaden fasteners/fittings exposure; transactions expand addressable market but carry integration and regulatory timing risk and the 2026 guide excludes CAM.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $15.91 on Thursday, reaching $246.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,169. The firm has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.17.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 151.1% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. iA Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Q4 beat: Howmet reported adjusted EPS of $1.05 and revenue of $2.17B, topping estimates and showing double-digit revenue and margin expansion versus last year — underpinning today's move higher.

Guidance raised/above Street: Management set Q1 EPS guide of $1.090–1.110 and FY2026 EPS of 4.350–4.550 with revenue guidance above consensus, signaling confidence in sustained aerospace demand.

Strong demand commentary: Management and media coverage highlight robust commercial aerospace demand and forecasted Q1 profit above estimates — supportive for near-term organic growth.

Capital returns & cash flow: FY2025 showed record revenue/profit and heavy buybacks ($700M announced for the year), strong free cash flow and debt reduction — bullish for EPS accretion.

Analyst sentiment improving: Recent upward analyst revisions and positive write-ups are broadening buy-side support and helped push the stock toward fresh highs.

Valuation checks / intrinsic value discussions: Some outlets are revisiting intrinsic-value models (one note examines a ~$231 fair value), useful context but not a near-term catalyst.

Macro market tone: Broader market futures and early economic prints provided a constructive market backdrop, aiding cyclical names like Howmet but not company-specific.

Elevated valuation risk: Commentary flagged a >50x forward P/E in some analyses — strong results already appear priced in, so disappointment versus guidance or a slowdown in aerospace demand could pressure the stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

