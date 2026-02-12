Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29, FiscalAI reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Diebold Nixdorf’s conference call:

Record cash and profitability: Diebold Nixdorf generated a record $239 million of free cash flow in 2025, expanded Adjusted EBITDA to $485 million and delivered Adjusted EPS of $5.59, with net leverage around ~1.1x and two credit-rating upgrades supporting balance-sheet strength.

Raised 2026 outlook: Management guided 2026 revenue of $3.86–$3.94 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $510–$535 million, free cash flow $255–$270 million and introduced adjusted EPS of $5.25–$5.75, citing a $733 million product backlog and strong January order entry.

Clear growth engines gaining traction: Banking branch automation (DN Series 300/350, fit‑for‑purpose recyclers and India certification), retail traction in North America (9 new logos and a grocery AI pilot moving to live stores via the Smart Vision AI), and service improvements are driving durable revenue opportunities.

Operational leverage from Lean: Kanban and other Lean initiatives cut inventory ~30%, reduced lead times to ~70–80 days, improved DSO/DIO, and are expected to deliver up to $50 million of annualized run‑rate SG&A savings, supporting margin expansion and cash conversion.

Near‑term margin/headwind risks: Management flagged Q1 margin pressure as it ramps U.S. service hiring and completes service investments, and noted earlier retail service disruptions (cyber incidents) that weighed on full‑year service margins—near‑term timing and execution could temper results.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 412,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and EPS beat materially; adjusted EPS and free cash flow more than doubled year‑over‑year, supporting the bullish reaction. Zacks: DBD Q4 Earnings

Q4 earnings and EPS beat materially; adjusted EPS and free cash flow more than doubled year‑over‑year, supporting the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.25–$5.75, above Street consensus (~$5.03), which lifts forward earnings expectations and valuation assumptions. Investing.com: Shares Rise After Q4

Company issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.25–$5.75, above Street consensus (~$5.03), which lifts forward earnings expectations and valuation assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Board expanded buyback program: after repurchasing roughly $128M (~6% of shares) in FY2025, management launched a new $200M repurchase program — a direct positive for EPS and float reduction. PR Newswire: FY2025 Results & Buyback

Board expanded buyback program: after repurchasing roughly $128M (~6% of shares) in FY2025, management launched a new $200M repurchase program — a direct positive for EPS and float reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially flat YoY (~$1.10B in Q4) and came very slightly under one consensus figure ($1.11B), so top‑line growth is modest even as margins and cash flow improve. MarketBeat: Q4 Results & Materials

Revenue was essentially flat YoY (~$1.10B in Q4) and came very slightly under one consensus figure ($1.11B), so top‑line growth is modest even as margins and cash flow improve. Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated revenue target near $3.9B for FY2026 (roughly in line with consensus), so upside is concentrated in margin/FP&A execution rather than revenue surprises. PR Newswire: Guidance

Company reiterated revenue target near $3.9B for FY2026 (roughly in line with consensus), so upside is concentrated in margin/FP&A execution rather than revenue surprises. Negative Sentiment: Net margin remains low (1.37%) and the stock still trades at a high P/E (~55x), leaving valuation sensitive to execution risk; if margin expansion disappoints, multiple could contract. MarketBeat: Stock Metrics

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,733,696. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 320.2% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

