ING Groep NV Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 86.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $6,876,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000.
United Parks & Resorts Price Performance
United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $252,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,569.20. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
