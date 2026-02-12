ING Groep NV Sells 45,169 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,169 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 401,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

