ING Groep NV Raises Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ATI were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 2,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ATI by 56.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ATI by 38.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ATI from a “hold” to a “strong-buy,” signaling stronger analyst conviction and likely supporting demand from institutional and retail buyers. Zacks.com Upgrade

Coverage highlighting ATI as a growth/momentum play and calling it a top aerospace stock has amplified positive sentiment and helped push the shares to a 52‑week high. Positive Sentiment: Momentum narratives in outlets like MSN and Zacks that list ATI among stocks with room to rise are likely attracting momentum traders and ETF/quant inflows.

Momentum narratives in outlets like MSN and Zacks that list ATI among stocks with room to rise are likely attracting momentum traders and ETF/quant inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market attention includes deeper looks at ATI’s Q4 earnings call; the “most interesting analyst questions” coverage is informative but not immediately price-moving on its own — useful for gauging management tone and execution risks. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From ATI’s Q4 Earnings Call

Analyst/market attention includes deeper looks at ATI’s Q4 earnings call; the “most interesting analyst questions” coverage is informative but not immediately price-moving on its own — useful for gauging management tone and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~24% in January to ~2.84M shares (~2.1% of float), increasing potential downside pressure if momentum stalls or headlines turn negative; days-to-cover remains modest (~1.8 days). (No article link)

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,544 shares of company stock worth $14,102,044. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

