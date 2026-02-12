Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,066 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $369,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.77 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.88 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.