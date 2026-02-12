Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) were down 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. Approximately 9,155,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average daily volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 7.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.