Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Grows By 366.3%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 457 shares, a growth of 366.3% from the January 15th total of 98 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

CD Projekt SA is a Poland-based video game developer, publisher and digital distribution company best known for its critically acclaimed Role-Playing Games (RPGs). Through its development arm CD Projekt Red, the company designs, develops and publishes blockbuster game franchises, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to its core game development activities, CD Projekt operates GOG.com, a digital storefront offering a catalogue of DRM-free PC games, and provides related online services such as multiplayer support, game updates and community forums.

Founded in Warsaw in 1994 by Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, CD Projekt initially built its reputation by translating and distributing popular Western titles in Central Europe.

