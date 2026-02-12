Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 9749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of C$260.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 300,892 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.02 per share, with a total value of C$4,519,397.84. Following the purchase, the insider owned 312,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,637.84. The trade was a 2,507.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,654,000. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their position. Insiders have purchased 309,062 shares of company stock worth $4,639,470 over the last three months. 7.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

