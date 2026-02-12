Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 85733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.8%

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,773,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $63,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 176.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 320,145 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 930,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,911,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $16,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.