Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 12.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 and last traded at GBX 0.31. Approximately 28,839,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,701,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

