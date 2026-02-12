Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Entergy’s conference call:

Reported 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.91 and reaffirmed a long-term outlook of greater than 8% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2029 , with management providing year-by-year transparency on expectations.

and reaffirmed a long-term outlook of , with management providing year-by-year transparency on expectations. Signed roughly 3.5 GW of electric service agreements in 2025 and maintain a 7–12 GW data-center pipeline (plus 3–5 GW for other industries), which management estimates will generate about $5 billion in lifetime rate offsets (≈>$5/month per residential customer) from current contracts.

Signed roughly and maintain a data-center pipeline (plus 3–5 GW for other industries), which management estimates will generate about in lifetime rate offsets (≈>$5/month per residential customer) from current contracts. Maintaining a $43 billion capital plan through 2029 (2026 capex of $11.6 billion) with an equity need of $4.4 billion that is largely hedged via forwards/ATM programs, and management says credit metrics remain above rating-agency thresholds.

Maintaining a capital plan through 2029 (2026 capex of $11.6 billion) with an equity need of that is largely hedged via forwards/ATM programs, and management says credit metrics remain above rating-agency thresholds. Winter Storm Fern inflicted substantial damage with preliminary restoration costs of up to approximately $560 million (LA up to $300M, MS up to $200M, AR ≈$60M), mostly capital in nature, though the company expects recovery through normal mechanisms.

Winter Storm Fern inflicted substantial damage with preliminary restoration costs of up to approximately (LA up to $300M, MS up to $200M, AR ≈$60M), mostly capital in nature, though the company expects recovery through normal mechanisms. Regulatory momentum and policy changes across jurisdictions (e.g., Arkansas Generating Arkansas Jobs Act, Louisiana “Lightning Initiative,” Texas MISO rider and recent project approvals) are being used to accelerate generation, transmission, and economic-development projects.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 1,774,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,803. Entergy has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 137.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,362 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,539,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,233 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Entergy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,148,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,172,000 after purchasing an additional 923,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Entergy by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 708,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 551,935 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,291,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,555,000 after buying an additional 493,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp set a $102.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

